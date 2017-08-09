Play

An MRI on Mejia's left biceps showed now structural damage, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Paul Molitor said it was simply a "wear and tear" issue, and the hope is that Mejia will be back after a brief stay on the disabled list. His temporary replacement in the rotation has yet to be named, but Dillon Gee appears to be a likely candidate.

