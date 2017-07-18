Twins' Adalberto Mejia: No walks in Monday's no-decision
Mejia allowed one run on five hits over 5.1 innings Monday against the Yankees. He struck out four without a walk in the no-decision.
Mejia cruised through the first 4.2 innings, but three of the next five hitters to face the lefty hit doubles, chasing him from the contest. While the Minnesota bullpen kept Mejia in line for the win by holding the Yankees off the board after his exit with a runner on third and one out in the sixth, New York erased that possibility by plating a run to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh. There are plenty of positives to take from this outing, as Mejia stopped the bleeding after surrendering seven earned runs over his past two starts, and this was also his first walk-free outing. His next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Tigers.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Fans six in Saturday loss•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Pitches around trouble for fourth win•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Scoreless streak continues Wednesday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Fires five shutout innings Friday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Pulled after rain delay•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Tabbed for second game of doubleheader•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...