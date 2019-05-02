Twins' Adalberto Mejia: On IL with calf strain
Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right calf strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Mejia has moved to middle relief this season but has struggled so far with an 8.74 ERA with nine walks and 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings. Mike Morin was called up from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.
