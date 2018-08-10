Mejia was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a left wrist strain retroactive to Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

The club didn't offer up a timetable for Mejia's return, but the left-hander will be eligible to come back Aug. 18. He suffered the injury during Tuesday's start against Cleveland after tossing only 68 pitches across five one-hit innings. Since the Twins were confident enough that Mejia didn't need to undergo an MRI on the injury, it isn't expected that he will require an extended absence, so look for him to throw a bullpen session next week in order to determine his status.