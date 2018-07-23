The Twins recalled Mejia from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Blue Jays.

Reliever Alan Busenitz was sent back to Rochester to make room on the active roster for Mejia, who is only expected to receive one turn through the Minnesota rotation before having his spot taken by Ervin Santana (finger). In his lone other start with the big club this season back on June 30 against the Cubs, Mejia took a no-decision after giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings.