Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Recovering from biceps strain
Mejia has been diagnosed with a left biceps strain, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Mejia, who was placed on the 10-day DL with the injury Tuesday, lasted just three innings in his last outing before exiting in the fourth frame. It's still unclear as to the severity and expected recovery time required for the injury, though the team will likely update his status as the week goes on. Dillon Gee is a likely candidate to replace Mejia in the starting rotation.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Hits DL with arm injury•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Allows three runs in injury-shortened outing•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Allows four runs in Thursday's loss•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Takes another no-decision against Athletics•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: No walks in Monday's no-decision•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...