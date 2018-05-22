Mejia (finger) will return from the disabled list to start for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mejia has been out since late April with a blister. He's thrown just nine innings for Rochester this season, allowing six earned runs. In 21 starts for the Twins last year, he posted a 4.50 ERA with equally unimpressive strikeout (19.2 percent) and walk (9.9 percent) rates.