Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Scheduled for bullpen session Thursday
Mejia (biceps) is scheduled to toss a bullpen session Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The news is an indication that Mejia has started throwing off flat ground again after a left biceps strain suffered during his Aug. 8 start against the Brewers resulted in his activity being limited for a little over a week. Though Mejia hasn't been sidelined for long, the Twins will still have the left-hander report to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, likely at some point in September. If all goes well during the bullpen session, Mejia could face hitters a few days later and begin the rehab assignment as soon as Aug. 30 or 31.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Still not throwing•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: MRI comes back clean•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Recovering from biceps strain•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Hits DL with arm injury•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Allows three runs in injury-shortened outing•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Allows four runs in Thursday's loss•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....