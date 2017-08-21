Mejia (biceps) is scheduled to toss a bullpen session Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The news is an indication that Mejia has started throwing off flat ground again after a left biceps strain suffered during his Aug. 8 start against the Brewers resulted in his activity being limited for a little over a week. Though Mejia hasn't been sidelined for long, the Twins will still have the left-hander report to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, likely at some point in September. If all goes well during the bullpen session, Mejia could face hitters a few days later and begin the rehab assignment as soon as Aug. 30 or 31.