Mejia will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mejia made a spot start for the Twins at the end of June, allowing four runs on six hits over four innings in a loss to the Cubs. The 25-year-old has a road matchup against the Blue Jays this time around, but still appears destined for another short stay in the majors with Ervin Santana (finger) nearing a return from the disabled list.