Mejia didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Cleveland, allowing one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings while striking out two.

The left-hander battled Carlos Carrasco to a standstill for five innings, throwing 45 of 74 pitches for strikes, but once Mejia left the game the Twins bullpen couldn't keep the opposition off the board. He'll next take the mound in a rematch with Carrasco in Cleveland on Tuesday.