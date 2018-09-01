Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Shifted to 60-day DL
Mejia (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
This is simply a bookkeeping move, as Mejia has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with nerve irritation in his elbow. The move frees up a spot on the team's 40-man roster.
