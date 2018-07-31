Mejia will get the start for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

After Lance Lynn was dealt to the Yankees, Mejia figures to slot into the rotation, as the Twins are in need of a fifth starter. He's made three appearances in the big leagues this season (two starts), posting a decent 3.65 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 12.1 innings, though he'll face a challenging Indians' lineup in his next outing.