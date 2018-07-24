Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Snags first victory
Mejia (1-0) allowed one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings Monday as he notched the win over the Blue Jays.
Mejia dealt with a lot of traffic on the bases during his second outing of the season, but he managed to work out of danger, surrendering just the one run on a solo blast in the third inning. The 25-year-old lefty lasted four innings in his previous appearance, giving up four in a no-decision. Mejia figures to head back to the minors following Monday's start, as Ervin Santana (finger) will rejoin the rotation later in the week.
