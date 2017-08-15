Mejia (biceps) is hoping to resume throwing Wednesday or Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Although he hasn't thrown since injuring himself last Tuesday, Mejia said his upper arm is feeling better. If he continues to trend in the right direction, he's hoping to pick up a throwing program in the coming days, at which point there should be a clearer idea about his possible return date. Dietrich Enns should continue to fill in for Mejia in the rotation while he's sidelined.