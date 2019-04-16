Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Struggling in relief role
Mejia was used in the eighth inning to protect a two-run lead, but gave up four runs on four hits including a home run over two innings in Monday's loss to Toronto.
Mejia did strikeout out two batters with no walks, but couldn't protect the lead in a disastrous eighth inning before finishing the ninth inning. He's given up eight earned runs in 7.2 innings with two home runs and five walks as he's struggled so far in moving to a relief role.
