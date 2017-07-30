Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Takes another no-decision against Athletics
Mejia allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Saturday against Oakland.
Mejia hasn't taken a decision in any of his last three starts, in large part because he hasn't been able to go deep into games. His longest start since the break was 5.1 innings against the Yankees. Despite holding the Athletics to two runs, Mejia needed 97 pitches to complete five innings on Saturday. Mejia has allowed only four runs in this stretch, but his fantasy utility will be limited until he can find a way to be more efficient.
