Mejia (calf) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Mejia has been out since the beginning of May with a calf strain. He's already on a rehab assignment and appears likely to return soon, even after moving to the 60-day injured list, as his 60 days are nearly up. The move makes room on the 40-man roster for Sean Poppen, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.

