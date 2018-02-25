Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Two scoreless innings in spring debut
Mejia threw two scoreless innings with a walk and no strikeouts in his spring debut Saturday. He lost 13 pounds over the offseason as he worked out lifting tractor tires, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Mejia is competing for one of the final two spots in the rotation this spring. He's off to a good start and reports of improved conditioning can only help him in the competition. With Ervin Santana (finger) expected to be sidelined for the start of the season, the Twins could begin the season with a four-man rotation, which could leave Mejia out of the rotation mix initially if he struggles this spring.
