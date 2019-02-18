Mejia will be stretched out as a starter during spring training, manager Rocco Baldelli told Skor North 1500 am Twin Cities.

It's possible that Mejia could be moved to the bullpen eventually or may begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A, but he'll begin spring in the competition for the fifth starter job. He's a long shot to win a rotation spot and will need to show he's healthy after his 2018 season ended in August due to nerve irritation in his elbow.