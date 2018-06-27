Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Will start against Cubs on Saturday
Mejia will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to start Saturday's game versus the Cubs, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Mejia is set to make his first appearance in the big leagues this season after starting 21 games for the Twins in 2017. Over those contests, he logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with an 85:44 K:BB across 98 innings. During 11 games with Rochester this year, he's accumulated a 2.74 ERA and has been impressive in the month of June, posting a 1.41 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over five starts.
