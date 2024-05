The Twins signed Plutko to a minor-league contract Friday.

Plutko, 32, is coming off a terrific two-year stint in the Korea Baseball Organization, having collected a 2.40 ERA and 250:69 K:BB over 285.1 innings with the LG Twins. He's posted a 5.39 ERA across 88 appearances in parts of five major-league seasons, which surely kept him from getting a big-league contract even after his successful stint overseas. Plutko will head to Triple-A St. Paul.