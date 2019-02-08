Rosales signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Twins on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Rosales will earn $1 million if he makes the major-league roster and can elect to opt out on March 19. The veteran has received at least some big-league playing time in 11 straight seasons but only received 21 plate appearances last year. The 35-year-old can fill in all around the infield and occasionally in the outfield corners, but his light bat (a career .226/.291/.365 slash line) means it's unlikely he'll earn an Opening Day roster spot.