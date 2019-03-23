Twins' Addison Reed: Could open year on IL
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Reed (thumb) could open the season on the injured list, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Reed hasn't pitched since March 14 due to a sore left thumb, and with Opening Day less than a week away, it's possible the right-hander won't have enough time to get in shape before the start of the season. Should the veteran reliever open the season on the shelf, Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger would likely split the majority of setup duties.
