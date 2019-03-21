Reed reportedly hasn't pitched since last Thursday due to a sore left thumb, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The injury is on Reed's non-throwing hand so it wouldn't seem to be a major issue, but the fact he hasn't pitched in almost a week is cause for some concern. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but it remains unclear if his status for Opening Day will be impacted.

