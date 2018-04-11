Twins' Addison Reed: Dealing with strep throat
Reed is "doing much better" Wednesday after being sent home with strep throat Tuesday, manager Paul Molitor told Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
It's not clear if Reed will be available for Wednesday's day game against the Astros, but it doesn't sound like an ailment that will keep him out long.
