Reed tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates, but gave up a hit and walked three batters in the appearance.

Reed maintains a spotless ERA through two appearances, but he'll need to improve his control in his subsequent outings to strengthen his case for replacing Fernando Rodney as closer. Rodney already has one strike against him after surrendering a walk-off home run Opening Day, but his long track record in the ninth inning will afford him a little more leeway before manager Paul Molitor seriously contemplates a change.