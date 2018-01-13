Twins' Addison Reed: Heads to Minnesota
Reed signed a two-year contract with the Twins on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Rosenthal added that Reed will receive slightly under $17 million over the two years. He will slide right into a late-inning setup role for the Twins, as the 29-year-old instantly becomes the top relief arm in the club's bullpen. During the 2017 season split between the Mets and Red Sox, he posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 76 innings. His 76:15 K:BB was phenomenal, but he did have some trouble with the long ball, as he compiled a 1.3 HR/9 after two straight seasons when he gave up one home run per 18 innings. Expect him to serve as the bridge to Fernando Rodney throughout the course of the 2018 campaign, although he will be a top candidate to take over the ninth-inning role should the soon-to-be 41-year-old falter.
