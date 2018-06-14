Reed (1-5) took the loss Wednesday after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while recording just two outs against the Tigers.

Reed entered to start the eighth with Minnesota up a run, but after retiring the first batter he proceeded to give up hits to five of the next six to take the loss and a blown save. It's been a rough couple of weeks for the 29-year-old; in his last seven outings, he's given up at least one run in five and has been charged with two losses and three blown saves in that span.