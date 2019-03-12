Despite giving up eight runs in 4.1 innings this spring with just three strikeouts and two walks, Reed could still be part of Minnesota's uncertain plans at closer, MLB.com reports.

It sounds like the Twins could use a closer-by-committee system based on matchups led by Trevor May and Blake Paker but with Trevor Hildenberger, Taylor Rogers, Fernando Romero and Reed in the mix. He had a scoreless inning in Monday's spring game, but there are reasons to be concerned about Reed this spring. His fastball velocity declined in early outings after a noticeable drop last season (to 90.9 mph from 92.3 mph in 2017).