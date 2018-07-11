Reed was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with right triceps tightness, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

It appears as though Reed has been pitching through this injury for a couple weeks now, as his velocity has slightly diminished since the end of June. The Twins have yet to officially announce a timetable for Reed's eventual return date, but that is sure to come to light within the next few days after he undergoes further testing. In a corresponding move, Alan Busenitz was called up from the minors.