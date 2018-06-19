Twins' Addison Reed: Removed from setup role
Manager Paul Molitor said Reed has been "at least temporarily" taken out of the setup role, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I'm going to use him when I think it's the right time. I'm not sure exactly when that's going to be right now."
Reed has worked just once over the last eight days, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while recording just two outs. He now owns a 3.78 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 33.1 innings this season after posting a shiny 2.84 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 76 innings last season, so Molitor will manage his usage in the coming weeks as he looks to get the right-hander back on track. Look for Trevor Hildenberger and Taylor Rogers to serve as the primary setup men to Fernando Rodney while Reed works through his issues.
