Twins' Addison Reed: Returns to action Wednesday
Reed (personal) made his first appearance since Sept. 19 in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Tigers. He covered an inning in relief, working around a pair of hits to turn in a scoreless frame.
Reed left the Twins ahead of last weekend to witness the birth of his child. After taking the maximum three days away from the team to be with his wife and newborn, Reed rejoined the Twins on Tuesday and could make another relief appearance or two during the club's remaining five contests of 2018.
