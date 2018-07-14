Reed (elbow) will play catch Sunday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reed landed on the disabled list with an elbow impingement Wednesday, although it's good to see that he's continuing baseball activities while on the shelf. Manager Paul Molitor stated Reed could require a few bullpen sessions before making a return. He'll be eligible to come off the DL starting July 21against Kansas City.

More News
Our Latest Stories