Reed gave up five runs, including a grand slam, while retiring just one batter in Monday's spring training loss to Baltimore. He threw one pitch at 91 miles per hour, but otherwise sat between 89-90 mph - below his 91 mph average fastball from last season, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He likely just had an off day early in the exhibition season as he works off the rust, but watch his progress this spring. Reed's average fastball velocity declined sharply to 90.9 mph in 2018 from 92.3 mph in 2017. He'll vie for a setup role again and it's not hard to envision a scenario where he figures into the closer mix if his velocity returns.