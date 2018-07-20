Twins' Addison Reed: Throws bullpen session
Reed (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Friday and will likely throw another prior to Sunday's game, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This marked the first time Reed was able to get some mound work in since landing on the DL with right triceps tightness July 11. If all goes well Sunday, Reed could return to the fold next week, though it hasn't been determined if he will require a rehab stint.
