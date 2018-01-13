Reed will begin the season in a setup role for the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reed, who signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Twins on Saturday, is a better pitcher than Fernando Rodney, but the narrative on Rodney is that he is best when the stakes are highest. Meanwhile, Reed has typically worked in a setup capacity over the past three seasons, notching only 24 saves in 212 appearances over that stretch. If Rodney struggles, Reed will be first in line to get saves, so he is still worth a late-round dart in single-season leagues.