Twins' Addison Reed: Twins may use committee at closer
Reed could be the leading candidate to take over the closer role with the trade of Fernando Rodney to Oakland, but Minnesota is likely to use a committee approach, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's not clear that Reed will get the first shot at closer, but the team may go with him first as a veteran with some closing experience. Trevor Hildenberger, Trevor May and Matt Magill could also figure into the mix.
