Reed (elbow) will face live hitting during a batting practice session Tuesday, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.

Reed is expected to throw 20-to-25 pitches during this session, which will be the first time he's faced hitters since facing Kansas City on July 10. If he passes this test without any problems, Reed may be able to avoid a rehab stint and rejoin the club during its seven-game road trip in Toronto and Boston this week.

