Baddoo (hamstring) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 19-year-old prospect is good to go after spending the minimum time on the shelf with hamstring spasms. Baddoo will look to pick things up at the plate now that he's healthy, as he was hitting just .227/.403/.328 across 35 games with the Kernels before getting injured.

