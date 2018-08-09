Twins' Akil Baddoo: Hits 10th home run at Low-A
Baddoo went 1-for-5 Wednesday with his 10th home run for Low-A Cedar Rapids. He's hitting .251 with ten home runs, 21 steals and a .756 OPS.
After a slow start that included a stint on the DL with a hamstring injury, he's hitting .286 with a .834 OPS since July 1. That's a far cry from the .964 OPS he put up in two levels of rookie ball last season, but he's just 19 years old at Low-A. However, one worry is that he's seen his strikeout rate increase to 23.8 percent from 15.1 percent last season. He's still drawing walks at a good clip (15.1%) and his speed on the basepaths has become an asset, so there's still considerable upside for fantasy purposes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...