Baddoo went 1-for-5 Wednesday with his 10th home run for Low-A Cedar Rapids. He's hitting .251 with ten home runs, 21 steals and a .756 OPS.

After a slow start that included a stint on the DL with a hamstring injury, he's hitting .286 with a .834 OPS since July 1. That's a far cry from the .964 OPS he put up in two levels of rookie ball last season, but he's just 19 years old at Low-A. However, one worry is that he's seen his strikeout rate increase to 23.8 percent from 15.1 percent last season. He's still drawing walks at a good clip (15.1%) and his speed on the basepaths has become an asset, so there's still considerable upside for fantasy purposes.