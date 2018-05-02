Baddoo went 3-for-5 with a home run in Tuesday's win for Low-A Cedar Rapids. He's hitting .230 with two home runs and a .751 OPS in 17 games.

Baddoo is off to a somewhat slow start at Low-A but he's showing some power (also has a triple) and has drawn 16 walks (20.8 percent walk rate). He had more walks (36) than strikeouts (32) as an 18-year-old in rookie ball, while also hitting for some pop. If he can add more power at Low-A, he could see his prospect stock rise quickly.