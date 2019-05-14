Baddoo landed on the minor-league injured list with a left elbow strain Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The severity of the issue is not yet clear. The 20-year-old's .214/.290/.393 line in 29 games for High-A Fort Myers doesn't look particularly good, but it translates to a respectable 103 wRC+ when factoring in the tough offensive environment of the Florida State League.

More News
Our Latest Stories