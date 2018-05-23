Baddoo (hamstring) was moved to the disabled list Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Baddoo has been dealing with right hamstring spasms, so he'll head to the 7-day disabled list. The 19-year-old outfielder was slashing .227/.403/.328 with two homers and 10 RBI over 35 games at Low-A Cedar Rapids.