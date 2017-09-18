Baddoo hit .357 with a 1.057 OPS for Elizabethton of the rookie Appalachian League.

Baddoo hit just .267 with a .800 OPS for the GLC Twins in rookie ball before a promotion to a higher rookie league where he improved dramatically. He had a 17.6 percent walk rate, showing a good eye at the plate, all at age 18. The 74th overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft also has good speed, but stole just nine bases between both levels. He's a rising prospect to track early in 2018 as a result.