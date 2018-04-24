Busenitz was sent to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Busenitz appeared in three games for Minnesota out of the bullpen since being called up April 15. He allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six across 3.1 innings, resulting in a 2.70 ERA.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories