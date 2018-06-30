Busenitz was sent back down to Triple-A, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Busenitz was roughed up his first time out, allowing three runs over 1.1 innings, but he picked up a win with 1.2 scoreless innings Thursday against the White Sox. The decision came down to the fact that Busenitz still has options remaining, as the Twins needed to open up a roster spot for Saturday's starter Adalberto Mejia. Expect Busenitz back in Minnesota at some point this season.