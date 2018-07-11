Busenitz was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Busenitz was promoted back to the big leagues with Addison Reed (triceps) placed on the disabled list. Across just six appearances with the Twins this year, Busenitz has allowed five earned runs on 13 hits in just seven innings of relief. Look for him to serve in low-leverage situations while with the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories