Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

Busenitz had allowed six runs on nine hits in eight innings pitched with three saves at Triple-A since last appearing in the majors. It's possible he could be given an audition in the closer role with the Twins, but he'll need to demonstrate some success in the majors after posting a 6.23 ERA and allowing three home runs in 13 innings.

