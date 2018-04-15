Twins' Alan Busenitz: Recalled from Triple-A
Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
Busenitz missed out on an Opening Day roster spot due in part to a poor spring performance, but he'll now head back to the majors to join the Twins' bullpen. The righty posted a 1.99 ERA (4.20 FIP) over 31.2 innings of relief with the big club last season.
