Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Busenitz missed out on an Opening Day roster spot due in part to a poor spring performance, but he'll now head back to the majors to join the Twins' bullpen. The righty posted a 1.99 ERA (4.20 FIP) over 31.2 innings of relief with the big club last season.

