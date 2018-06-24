Twins' Alan Busenitz: Returns to major leagues
Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Fernando Romero was optioned down Saturday and Busenitz will come up to replace him on the active roster. Busenitz enjoyed a great run with the Twins last year (1.99 ERA, 0.98 WHIP), and while he wasn't as good during a prior stint with the big club earlier this season, his numbers out of the bullpen with Rochester suggest he may be able to carve out a permanent spot in time.
